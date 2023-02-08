Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Royal Bliss Brewing Royal Bliss Brewing is getting ready for the Valentine’s Day holiday with all sorts of fun whether you have a significant other or just want to hang out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You might have heard of cheese and wine pairings, and chocolate and wine pairings.

But what about mixing chocolate and beer?

Royal Bliss Brewing is getting ready for the Valentine’s Day holiday with all sorts of fun whether you have a significant other or just want to hang out with friends.

Haley Griffin and Madison Goodin of Royal Bliss Brewing joined QC@3. They have Chocolate + Beer Flights, Galentine’s, Beer Pairing dinner and Mikele Buck Band.

Also Read: Showing you care at Hospitality House of Charlotte’s February fundraiser

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.