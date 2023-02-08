Charlotte Jewish Film Festival showing 14 films for 2023 edition The Charlotte Jewish Film Festival is going on now; there’s even a showing Wednesday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a chance to check out some films you might not otherwise see.

Starting in 2005 as a small, two-film event, the Charlotte Jewish Film Festival has 14 films being screened through Feb. 26 at multiple venues.

Jeff Turk and Annie Keith dropped by QC Morning to tell us more about this year’s festival.

