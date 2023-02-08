Creating daddy-daughter memories with Adobe Dance Academy Adobe Dance Academy is hosting its third-annual Daddy-Daughter Dance on Feb. 11.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Love is in the air this time of year, and few bonds are stronger than those between parents and their children.

That’s why Adobe Dance Academy in Fort Mill is hosting its third-annual Daddy-Daughter Dance this Valentine’s Day weekend.

Holly Conger, owner of the dance company, joined the show to talk more about the dance.

This year’s Daddy-Daughter Dance will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 4:30-6 p.m. It costs $30 to participate, and is open to girls ages 3 and up, and any father figure in their lives.

