Learn how to take quality photos on your phone just in time for Valentine's Day A local photographer offered some tips ahead of his public shoot on Valentine's Day weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Valentine’s Day is less than a week away, and if you’re going out with your special someone, there’s a good chance you’ll want to snap some pictures.

Fortunately, if you’re near the South End area this weekend, photographer and videographer Collin Mairena will be taking pictures at the confetti hearts mural on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The mural is located at the Design Center of the Carolinas, and anyone who shows up can enjoy live music, and the first 100 people to have their picture taken can receive flowers from Bookout Blooms.

If you’re unable to make it to the mural on Saturday, Collin has some tips to help you take fantastic pictures on your phone, which can be found below:

Lighting

For murals, avoid shadows cutting the artwork, try for even lighting

Composition

Settings > Camera > Grid (turn on)

For murals, keep straight lines.

Wide Angle Lens

Camera > .5

Improve Image Quality

Settings > Camera > Formats > Apple ProRaw (turn on)

To hear more tips and learn more about what’s going on in South End this Valentine’s Day weekend, be sure to watch our full segment above.

Related: Checking out the ‘Lovers Art Trail’

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.