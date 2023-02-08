Making Parmesan Asiago Creamed Spinach Risotto with chef of Dinner Party Conversations QC@3 was joined in the kitchen by one-half of the chef duo, Chef Kartez Jones, the chef and host of Dinner Party Conversations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re still looking to make Valentine’s Day plans, we have a great way to enjoy good food, have good conversations and possibly grow closer with your partner.

Dinner Party Conversations says it’s all possible for one night with two local chefs coming together to create a five-course meal, cocktails and good conversations.

QC@3 was joined in the kitchen by one-half of the chef duo, Chef Kartez Jones, the chef and host of Dinner Party Conversations.

He discusses the importance of couples practicing the skill D.A.D.E. (daily attention, daily effort) as a way to maintain relationship satisfaction.

It smells so good in the QC Kitchen! Chef Kartez Jones is cooking up a delicious Parmesan Asiago Creamed Spinach Risotto. He is hosting Dinner Party Conversations with another local chef! Good food! Great talks! #Dinner @CLT @WBTVKristenM @cherylbrayboy pic.twitter.com/2SyqjKNoy8 — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) February 7, 2023

Here is the recipe and ingredients for a main dish of his called Signature Parmesan, Asiago Creamed Spinach Risotto.

In a saucepan with large sides,

On medium, heat up the oil, and add the chopped shallots, cook for 3-4

Add the Arborio & garlic, stir, and coat in the oil for 3-5 mins, (do not burn we are toasting, preparing the risotto for what’s to come)

Add the wine, if using, stir for 2-3 mins

Add chicken stock, one cup at a time. increase heat to bring it to a low boil. Continuously stir in the stock until mostly absorbed and add the next cup.

Add the Spinach, stir in, and cover to help it wilt.

Add the cream cheese, and stir in until blended

Add seasonings, salt, pepper, and old bay to taste, onion, and garlic powder.

Add Parmesan cheese, and stir in until blended.

Finish by topping w/ Asiago cheese, parsley, and greens onions (a tasty garnish)

Fantastico!! You have just become someone’s dinner here 🙂

Ingredients

1st ingredient is a strong arm and patience, get ready to stir.

1/2 Cup of Arborio

2 tablespoons of (EVO) olive oil (i also like avocado oil)

1 Shallot diced (depends if they are large or small

3 Cloves of garlic pressed (prechopped minced garlic works well also, 1 ½ tbs)

¼ cup of white cooking wine (not necessary unless you love delicious food but seriously it will be fine w/o)

2-3 cups of Chicken Stock

1 ½ . -2lbs of fresh spinach (sounds like a lot but really it’s not)

4 oz Cream Cheese chopped to blend easier

2 cups of Parmesan Cheese

½ cup of Asiago Cheese

Also Read: Olde Mecklenburg Brewery gets first new look in 14 years

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.