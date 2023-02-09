Mixing a Valentine's Day drink at Backstage Lounge Backstage Lounge, tucked behind SouthBound in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte, is serving up tasty sips.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A hidden speakeasy that will have you feeling like you’re in an exclusive club is now offering fun Valentine’s Day-themed drinks.

Backstage Lounge, tucked behind SouthBound in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte, is serving up tasty sips.

Here to give us a peek into the festive drink menu is Janeille Lustre, bartender at Backstage Lounge.

She shows us how to make the drink ‘Awkward First Date.’

a. 1.5 ounces Coconut Washed Rye Whiskey

b. .5 ounces of Disarrono Amaretto

c. .5 ounces of Apricot Brandy

d. 2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

This is Valentine’s Day-inspired cocktail that appeals to the Manhattan drinking crowd. The Coconut wash softens the whiskey, the Dates add some great flavors, and the Amaretto provides some sweetness.

