Previewing a new episode of ‘Ghosts’ with ‘Trevor’ and “Isaac’ Asher Grodman, who plays Trevor, joining us ahead of the episode along with Brandon Scott Jones, who plays Isaac.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - An all-new episode of the hit CBS comedy ‘Ghosts’ airs Thursday night.

In it, Isaac gets some upsetting news about his relationship while Trevor gets to see his parents.

Asher Grodman, who plays Trevor, joining us ahead of the episode along with Brandon Scott Jones, who plays Isaac.

You may also like: Learning more about the age-old tradition of blacksmithing

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.