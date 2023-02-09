Puppy adoptions available at Summit Seltzer this week A Puppy Bowl Adoption is happening this Sunday at Summit Seltzer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It is estimated that roughly 100 million viewers will tune in to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday. But before you settle down on the couch and load up on the snacks, you might want to check out the Puppy Bowl Adoption in Charlotte.

A Puppy Bowl Adoption is happening this Sunday at Summit Seltzer.

Ashley Tourangeau and pup Champ joined QC@3.

People will be able to learn about the rescue and adoption process of Destination Home Puppy Rescue, all while enjoying a pre-Superbowl seltzer!

Champ is a great example of the rescue’s work. He was found very young behind a convenience store and was a mere three lbs! He was very sick and malnourished, so we stepped in and got him emergency vet care (iron, steroids, fluids, and a blood transfusion) and it was absolutely a life-or-death situation for him.

He needed to be bottle-fed around the clock, but he was a fighter which is why he is named Champ. He’s seven months old now and is the sweetest boy! He loves to run in the backyard and play and wants to be with his people.

Also Read: Hungry? Make a Surf n’ Turf taco with Velvet Taco

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.