Adorable! Check out the new otter pups at the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For the second time in less than a year, the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has welcomed some new otter pups!

We talked to the team from Fort Fisher back in August as they were asking for the community’s help in naming the three pups born last year.

Now Stella, Mae and Selene have three new siblings!

Shannon Anderson is an aquarist at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher. She joined us on QC Morning to introduce us to the new pups!

