Learning to play the guitar with Middle Man Guitars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re interested in picking up a new hobby, but don’t know what, allow us to help.
Wes Kennedy, owner of Middle Man Guitars, came by the QC Life studio to discuss the basics of playing a guitar, as well as how to pick out the best one for you.
Our own Kristen Miranda gave it a shot live on the show.
To see how she did, and to hear more about guitar playing and lessons, watch our full segment above.
Related: Learning more about the age-old tradition of blacksmithing
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.