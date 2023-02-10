Learning to play the guitar with Middle Man Guitars A local guitar instructor dropped by to teach QC Life's Kristen Miranda a quick lesson.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re interested in picking up a new hobby, but don’t know what, allow us to help.

Wes Kennedy, owner of Middle Man Guitars, came by the QC Life studio to discuss the basics of playing a guitar, as well as how to pick out the best one for you.

Our own Kristen Miranda gave it a shot live on the show.

To see how she did, and to hear more about guitar playing and lessons, watch our full segment above.

