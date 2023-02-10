Looking into the best spots in Charlotte to watch the Super Bowl Our friends at Axios Charlotte broke down the best places to watch the big game in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The biggest game in football is this weekend, and fans around the country are flocking to nail down their Super Bowl plans.

For those who haven’t yet made any plans, our friends at Axios Charlotte came by to talk about some of the best bars and restaurants to catch the game.

Big Ben is one of the top places for Eagles fans to watch, and Tyber Creek in South End is a great location for Chiefs supporters to grab a bite during the game.

You can check out the full list of go-to sports bars here.

Related: Cooking up business, one batch of fudge at a time

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.