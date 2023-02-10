‘PD Hackathon’ encourages student innovation, thinking to tackle local issues

'PD Hackathon' encourages student innovation, thinking to tackle local issues

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Are you a student who’s interested in innovation, design and entrepreneurial thinking?

If so, this is a competition for you!

At Providence Day School, Dr. James Edge is the mastermind of “Hackathon.”

At the beginning of each event, students are given a prompt that has a Mecklenburg issue at its core, numerous data sets and a rubric by which their business-model solution will be evaluated.

The October Hackathon had over 200 students from 20 area schools. Past winners have gone on to partner with various non-profit organizations to receive funding and support for their ideas.

The next Hackathon begins on March 4, so we wanted to learn more about the competition!

