Full-service dining with El Toro Bruto heading to Resident Culture

El Toro Bruto expands menu and full-service dining The in-house restaurant, El Toro Bruto, announced it would launch a new menu and expanded full-service dining for dinner.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - New food changes are in the works at Resident Culture South End.

Joining us in the QC Kitchen is Amanda McLamb, co-owner of Resident Culture brewing, and Hector González-Mora chef and owner of El Toro Bruto.

The new sit-down dinner service is available by reservation on OpenTable or for walk-ins 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 4:30-10 p.m. from Saturday-Sunday.

