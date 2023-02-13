Sweet! An easy chocolate fondue to make for Valentine’s Day

Chef Jill Aker-Ray was in the QC Kitchen showing us how to make a delicious chocolate fondue ahead of Valentine’s Day.

An easy chocolate fondue to make for Valentine’s Day Watch the video for an easy way to impress your sweetheart or your best pals!

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether you’re planning a romantic Valentine’s Dinner at home or maybe a night with the girls for Galentine’s Day, fondue is something that’s easy to make and sure to impress.

Chef Jill Aker-Ray was in the QC Kitchen showing us how to make a delicious chocolate fondue ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Watch the video for an easy way to impress your sweetheart or your best pals!

Chef Jill Aker-Ray showed us a delicious chocolate fondue for Valentine's Day we can make at home. (Source: WBTV)

You may also like: Making Midwest-style pizza with The Crust Pizza

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC KitchenQC Morning