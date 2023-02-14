‘Riverdance’ comes to Belk Theater for 25th anniversary The show is celebrating 25 years and you can check it out this week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s an iconic show; even if you’ve never seen it, you’ve likely heard of “Riverdance!”

The show is celebrating 25 years and you can check it out this week. It opens Tuesday night at Belk Theater and runs through Feb. 19.

Tickets are still available but are limited.

Maggie Darlington and Fergus Fitzpatrick are lead dancers in the production. They joined us on QC Morning to talk 25 years of “Riverdance.”

