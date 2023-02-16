Checking out the Charlotte Brewsology Beer Festival The Brewsology Beer Festival at the Discovery Place Science museum.

Charlotte, NC — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There are three things you probably wouldn’t put together — brews, dogs and spies.

You can find it all Saturday during the Brewsology Beer Festival at the Discovery Place Science museum. It’s happening from 6 to 10 p.m.

According to the event’s website, dozens of breweries will be featured. It’s a 21+ event where you can taste beer from 40 different breweries while taking in science experiments and exhibits.

General Admission (7-10 p.m.) tickets are $50 and include samples of beer, access throughout the museum and exhibits. Food is sold separately.

Early Admission (6-10 p.m.) tickets are $65. They include all the benefits of General Admission, plus an added hour and specialty beers for the first hour.

Here’s a list of breweries scheduled to be in attendance, with more to be announced:

Divine Barrel Brewing Company

High Branch Brewing Company

Incendiary Brewing Company

Petty Thieves Brewing Company

Cavendish Brewing Company

Lenny Boy Brewing Company

Southern Range Brewing Company

Resident Culture Brewing

Dssolvr Brewing

Devil’s Logic Brewing

Fullsteam Brewing

Lost Worlds Brewing

NoDa Brewing Company

Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Company

Sycamore Brewing

Blake’s Hard Cider Co.

Victory Brewing Company

Primal Brewery

New Belgium Brewing

Protagonist Beer

Bells

Sixpoint

King Canary Brewing

Ponysaurus Brewing Co.

Traust Brewing Co.

Birdsong Brewing Co.

Wise Man Brewing

Suffolk Punch Brewing

Wooden Robot Brewery

D9 Brewing Co.

Triple C Brewing Co.

The Dreamchaser’s Brewery

Happy Valley Filling Station

Olde Mecklenburg

Schilling Hard Cider

Original Sin Hard Cider

Lindeman’s

QC Life was there Thursday morning to give you a sneak peek! We also checked out the museum’s special exhibit, called “Top Secret: License to Spy.”

When you come out to Brewsology @discoveryplace you can experience a special exhibit called Top Secret: License to Spy. You can go undercover and solve a crime! @cherylbrayboy @WBTVKristenM @MaryKingTV #CLT pic.twitter.com/VSJ5zdFI0q — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) February 16, 2023

'Top Secret: License to Spy' now at Discovery Place Science Check it out while at Brewsology!

