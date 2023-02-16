Checking out the Charlotte Brewsology Beer Festival

Charlotte, NC — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There are three things you probably wouldn’t put together — brews, dogs and spies.
You can find it all Saturday during the Brewsology Beer Festival at the Discovery Place Science museum. It’s happening from 6 to 10 p.m.
According to the event’s website, dozens of breweries will be featured. It’s a 21+ event where you can taste beer from 40 different breweries while taking in science experiments and exhibits.
General Admission (7-10 p.m.) tickets are $50 and include samples of beer, access throughout the museum and exhibits. Food is sold separately.
Early Admission (6-10 p.m.) tickets are $65. They include all the benefits of General Admission, plus an added hour and specialty beers for the first hour.
Check out Brewsology @discoveryplace this Saturday night! It’s a 21+ event where you can taste beer from 40 different breweries while taking in science experiments & exhibits. @cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM #Science #Beer #CLT pic.twitter.com/cyDlU7iLSo— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) February 16, 2023
Here’s a list of breweries scheduled to be in attendance, with more to be announced:
- Divine Barrel Brewing Company
- High Branch Brewing Company
- Incendiary Brewing Company
- Petty Thieves Brewing Company
- Cavendish Brewing Company
- Lenny Boy Brewing Company
- Southern Range Brewing Company
- Resident Culture Brewing
- Dssolvr Brewing
- Devil’s Logic Brewing
- Fullsteam Brewing
- Lost Worlds Brewing
- NoDa Brewing Company
- Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Company
- Sycamore Brewing
- Blake’s Hard Cider Co.
- Victory Brewing Company
- Primal Brewery
- New Belgium Brewing
- Protagonist Beer
- Bells
- Sixpoint
- King Canary Brewing
- Ponysaurus Brewing Co.
- Traust Brewing Co.
- Birdsong Brewing Co.
- Wise Man Brewing
- Suffolk Punch Brewing
- Wooden Robot Brewery
- D9 Brewing Co.
- Triple C Brewing Co.
- The Dreamchaser’s Brewery
- Happy Valley Filling Station
- Olde Mecklenburg
- Schilling Hard Cider
- Original Sin Hard Cider
- Lindeman’s
QC Life was there Thursday morning to give you a sneak peek! We also checked out the museum’s special exhibit, called “Top Secret: License to Spy.”
When you come out to Brewsology @discoveryplace you can experience a special exhibit called Top Secret: License to Spy. You can go undercover and solve a crime! @cherylbrayboy @WBTVKristenM @MaryKingTV #CLT pic.twitter.com/VSJ5zdFI0q— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) February 16, 2023
