Checking out the Charlotte Brewsology Beer Festival

The event is happening from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Discovery Place Science museum.

By WBTV Web Staff

Charlotte, NC — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There are three things you probably wouldn’t put together — brews, dogs and spies.

You can find it all Saturday during the Brewsology Beer Festival at the Discovery Place Science museum. It’s happening from 6 to 10 p.m.

According to the event’s website, dozens of breweries will be featured. It’s a 21+ event where you can taste beer from 40 different breweries while taking in science experiments and exhibits.

General Admission (7-10 p.m.) tickets are $50 and include samples of beer, access throughout the museum and exhibits. Food is sold separately.

Early Admission (6-10 p.m.) tickets are $65. They include all the benefits of General Admission, plus an added hour and specialty beers for the first hour.

Here’s a list of breweries scheduled to be in attendance, with more to be announced:

  • Divine Barrel Brewing Company
  • High Branch Brewing Company
  • Incendiary Brewing Company
  • Petty Thieves Brewing Company
  • Cavendish Brewing Company
  • Lenny Boy Brewing Company
  • Southern Range Brewing Company
  • Resident Culture Brewing
  • Dssolvr Brewing
  • Devil’s Logic Brewing
  • Fullsteam Brewing
  • Lost Worlds Brewing
  • NoDa Brewing Company
  • Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Company
  • Sycamore Brewing
  • Blake’s Hard Cider Co.
  • Victory Brewing Company
  • Primal Brewery
  • New Belgium Brewing
  • Protagonist Beer
  • Bells
  • Sixpoint
  • King Canary Brewing
  • Ponysaurus Brewing Co.
  • Traust Brewing Co.
  • Birdsong Brewing Co.
  • Wise Man Brewing
  • Suffolk Punch Brewing
  • Wooden Robot Brewery
  • D9 Brewing Co.
  • Triple C Brewing Co.
  • The Dreamchaser’s Brewery
  • Happy Valley Filling Station
  • Olde Mecklenburg
  • Schilling Hard Cider
  • Original Sin Hard Cider
  • Lindeman’s

QC Life was there Thursday morning to give you a sneak peek! We also checked out the museum’s special exhibit, called “Top Secret: License to Spy.”

'Top Secret: License to Spy' now at Discovery Place Science Check it out while at Brewsology!

