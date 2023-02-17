AirBnb searches booming after Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ tour coming to Charlotte Fans will be flocking to the Queen City this summer to see the music icon perform.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Earlier this month, one of the most iconic singers in American history announced she would be coming to the Queen City this summer, and fans are in a frenzy.

Beyoncé, who recently became the most decorated artist at the Grammys, will be in Charlotte on Aug. 9 when she performs at Bank of America Stadium as part of her Renaissance World Tour.

Part of the fanfare includes searching for a place to stay for those coming from out of town. As a result, AirBnb searches in and around Charlotte have skyrocketed since she announced her tour would be coming to Uptown.

Searches in the area jumped 120 percent when compared to the previous week after the announcement. Other cities with tour stops around the country also saw similar jumps.

To talk more about AirBnbs and what out-of-towners may be looking for, Haven Thorn, who works in communications and public affairs for AirBnb, shared some information that can make your space attractive to potential visitors.

