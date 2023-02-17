Charlotte artist excels at creating collages How many of you used to cut out pictures from magazines or newspapers and create collages?

Mark Milazzo makes 30 to 60 collages every day. The work calms him, and he uses it as a form of mental health as well as a creative outlet.

Tim Miner with Charlotte is Creative joined us on QC Morning to introduce us to Mark, who brought along a very special creation!

Look at this! A collage made just for us by collage artist Mark Milazzo! So happy our friends at @cltiscreative introduced us to his stunning and prolific work!!! pic.twitter.com/VOJuLxzCr5 — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) February 17, 2023

