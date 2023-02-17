Hungry? We’re making kimchi pancakes on National Cabbage Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kimchi pancakes are crispy, spicy, salty, sour and just a little bit sweet, and are a great way to celebrate National Cabbage Day. You can make them at home with this easy-to-make recipe by Jin Mengert, the owner of Charlotte’s Bulgogi Box restaurant.
Ingredients (serves two people):
- ½ pound well fermented Napa cabbage Kimchi, chopped into small pieces
- 2 tablespoons Kimchi brine
- ½ teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- ½ cup Korean pancake mix
- ½ cup Korean frying batter mix
- ½ cup cold water
- ½ cup seltzer water
- 1 cup chopped scallions
- ½ teaspoon fine red pepper flake (for color)
- 4 tablespoons vegetable oil for cooking
Directions:
- Mix the above ingredients except vegetable oil in a mixing bowl.
- Preheat the pan with 2 tablespoons of oil over medium heat.
- Drop dollops of mixture to the pan and spread with a spoon to form small round pancakes.
- Cook until the bottom is golden brown and crisp (approx. 3 to 5 minutes).
- Carefully turn the pancakes over with a thin spatula and drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil around the pancakes to coat underneath them.
- Cook until the bottom of the pancake is light golden brown and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes.
- Flip it one more time and cook for another minute.
- Serve immediately.
