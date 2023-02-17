Hungry? We're making kimchi pancakes on National Cabbage Day Kimchi pancakes are quick and easy to make, and have a crispy, spicy, salty, sour and slightly sweet taste.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kimchi pancakes are crispy, spicy, salty, sour and just a little bit sweet, and are a great way to celebrate National Cabbage Day. You can make them at home with this easy-to-make recipe by Jin Mengert, the owner of Charlotte’s Bulgogi Box restaurant.

Ingredients (serves two people):

½ pound well fermented Napa cabbage Kimchi, chopped into small pieces

2 tablespoons Kimchi brine

½ teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

½ cup Korean pancake mix

½ cup Korean frying batter mix

½ cup cold water

½ cup seltzer water

1 cup chopped scallions

½ teaspoon fine red pepper flake (for color)

4 tablespoons vegetable oil for cooking

Directions:

Mix the above ingredients except vegetable oil in a mixing bowl. Preheat the pan with 2 tablespoons of oil over medium heat. Drop dollops of mixture to the pan and spread with a spoon to form small round pancakes. Cook until the bottom is golden brown and crisp (approx. 3 to 5 minutes). Carefully turn the pancakes over with a thin spatula and drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil around the pancakes to coat underneath them. Cook until the bottom of the pancake is light golden brown and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Flip it one more time and cook for another minute. Serve immediately.

