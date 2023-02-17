Hungry? We’re making kimchi pancakes on National Cabbage Day

Kimchi pancakes are easy and quick dish to make, and serve as a great appetizer.

Hungry? We're making kimchi pancakes on National Cabbage Day Kimchi pancakes are quick and easy to make, and have a crispy, spicy, salty, sour and slightly sweet taste.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kimchi pancakes are crispy, spicy, salty, sour and just a little bit sweet, and are a great way to celebrate National Cabbage Day. You can make them at home with this easy-to-make recipe by Jin Mengert, the owner of Charlotte’s Bulgogi Box restaurant.

Ingredients (serves two people):

  • ½ pound well fermented Napa cabbage Kimchi, chopped into small pieces
  • 2 tablespoons Kimchi brine
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • ½ cup Korean pancake mix
  • ½ cup Korean frying batter mix
  • ½ cup cold water
  • ½ cup seltzer water
  • 1 cup chopped scallions
  • ½ teaspoon fine red pepper flake (for color)
  • 4 tablespoons vegetable oil for cooking

Directions:

  1. Mix the above ingredients except vegetable oil in a mixing bowl.
  2. Preheat the pan with 2 tablespoons of oil over medium heat.
  3. Drop dollops of mixture to the pan and spread with a spoon to form small round pancakes.
  4. Cook until the bottom is golden brown and crisp (approx. 3 to 5 minutes).
  5. Carefully turn the pancakes over with a thin spatula and drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil around the pancakes to coat underneath them.
  6. Cook until the bottom of the pancake is light golden brown and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes.
  7. Flip it one more time and cook for another minute.
  8. Serve immediately.

You May Also Like: Blasian Asian Way: a fusion of flavor and culture

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC@3QC Kitchen