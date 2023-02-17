Passenger Chef Showcase and Beer Tasting coming to Suffolk Punch

The one-day culinary event is happening at their South End location.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Be a “passenger” on this culinary adventure.

The Passenger dinner is happening Friday, Feb. 24, from 5 to 80 p.m. at the Suffolk Punch location in South End.

Each guest will get to enjoy dishes from six different countries. They will also get an opportunity to talk to chefs, hear their stories, and learn some new cooking techniques.

Each chef station will serve a beer that pairs with their dish, and take-home recipe cards with guides on where to buy the ingredients will allow you to recreate the dish at home.

If stopping by this event, make sure to try Chef Michael Rayfield’s ceviche dish, one of the most famous seafood dishes in Peru.

Chef Michael was in the QC Kitchen making ceviche for us ahead of next week’s big event!

