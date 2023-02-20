First-time camper? Here are some tips for how to camp QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was with Jesse Brown’s Outdoors, helping us novice campers get ready.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sure, it’s only February, but these warm temperatures we’ve had may have you thinking about starting the camping season a little early.

Or maybe you’ve never been camping and want to give it a try.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was with Jesse Brown’s Outdoors, helping us novice campers get ready.

We are learning how to camp with Wes Lawson of @jessebrownsCLT ! We are showing you the 2 person tent and the family style! @cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM #Camping #CLT pic.twitter.com/O4ZmBHPSKV — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) February 20, 2023

Going with the bigger tent for camping QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was with Jesse Brown’s Outdoors, helping us novice campers get ready.

You may also like: Leather warehouse scraps being recycled back into community this weekend

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.