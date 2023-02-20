Fort Mill store offers hundreds of DIY projects

All it takes to get started with do it yourself projects is a little creativity!

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Nailed It DIY Studio in Fort Mill says it’s easier than ever to make do it yourself projects with your own hands!

Nailed It offers in-store instruction, as well as take and make kits, private parties, kids birthdays, summer camp and several other events.

You can find out more about Nailed It by visiting their website or their Instagram and Facebook pages.

