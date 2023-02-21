Celebrating Fat Tuesday with jambalaya You can’t celebrate Fat Tuesday without food.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You can’t celebrate Fat Tuesday without food.

Chef Martine Clark with New Bite Your Tongue was in the QC Kitchen to make a classic creole dish – jambalaya!

Traditionally, the meat includes sausage of some sort, often a smoked meat such as andouille, along with chicken or pork and seafood, such as crawfish or shrimp.

Watch the video above for Chef Martine’s take on this classic dish!

You may also like: Passenger Chef Showcase and Beer Tasting coming to Suffolk Punch

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.