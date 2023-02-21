Guns N’ Roses bringing 2023 world tour to Charlotte

Tickets go on sale starting March 3 at 10 a.m.

Guns N’ Roses bringing 2023 world tour to Charlotte Check out the band’s website for a complete list of tour dates.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte will transform into “Paradise City” this summer.

Guns N’ Roses, the legendary rock band known for hits like “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Patience,” are coming to the Queen City as part of their 2023 world tour.

The band will take the stage at the Spectrum Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to their website.

Tickets go on sale starting March 3 at 10 a.m.

Check out the band’s website for a complete list of tour dates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV's digital team collaborated on the creation and updating of this story.