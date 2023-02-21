Guns N’ Roses bringing 2023 world tour to Charlotte Check out the band’s website for a complete list of tour dates.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte will transform into “Paradise City” this summer.

Guns N’ Roses, the legendary rock band known for hits like “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Patience,” are coming to the Queen City as part of their 2023 world tour.

The band will take the stage at the Spectrum Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to their website.

🚨JUST ANNOUNCED! @gunsnroses 2023 Tour is coming to Spectrum Center Charlotte 8/29! Tickets on sale Friday 3/3 10am🌹 pic.twitter.com/HfvJTzgE27 — Spectrum Center (@spectrumcenter) February 21, 2023

Tickets go on sale starting March 3 at 10 a.m.

Check out the band’s website for a complete list of tour dates.

