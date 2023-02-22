African American Heritage Festival happening Saturday at the Charlotte Museum of History The event will also spotlight local HBCUs with performances, panels and a college fair.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - February is Black History Month, and the Charlotte Museum of History is celebrating the rich culture and history this Saturday with the annual African American Heritage Festival.

The event will also spotlight local HBCUs with performances, panels and a college fair.

Ahead of the event, one of the performers dropped by QC Morning. Destiny Stone, singer and music educator, joined us for more on the festival.

