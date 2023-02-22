National Margarita Day: How to make 3 different tasty drinks at home!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s National Margarita Day! Here are three delicious recipes to try at home.

Traditional Margarita:

2 ounces Blanco tequila

1/2 ounce orange liqueur

1-ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed

1/2 ounce agave syrup

Garnish: lime wheel

Garnish: kosher salt (optional)

Steps:

Add tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, and agave syrup to a cocktail shaker filled with ice, and shake until well-chilled.

Strain into a rock glass (rimmed with or without kosher salt ) over fresh ice.

Garnish with a lime wheel and kosher salt (optional).

Spicy Island Margarita:

3/4 ounce passion fruit rum

1 1/2 ounces pepper-infused reposado tequila (infusion recipe below)

1/2 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed

1/2 ounce mango juice

Garnish: lime wheel

Garnish: Tajin spice

Steps:

Add infused tequila, passion fruit rum, and both juices to a cocktail shaker filled with ice, and shake until well-chilled.

Strain into a chilled martini glass (rimmed with or without tajin)

Garnish with a lime wheel

(Simple infusion: Infuse in a similar size glass container -keep the original bottle for later- Use 2 jalapeño peppers, or for more heat use 1-2 habaneros. ***MAKE SURE TO WEAR GLOVES WHEN HANDLING PEPPERS*** Crush or cut the top stem out of the pepper – leave the seeds inside for more heat. Add peppers and tequila together in the jar. Allow sitting for 2 weeks, shaking contents daily. Longer for more intense heat. After the infusion has taken place, strain the contents back into the original container. Mark accordingly so you don’t mistake regular for infused.)

Skinny Pineapple Margarita:

2 ounces Cazadores reposado tequila

1/2 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed

1/2 ounce pineapple juice

Top with Club Soda or sparkling water.

Garnish: Pineapple leaf

Steps:

Combine tequila, pineapple juice, and lime juice in a tall glass filled with ice.

Stir.

Fill up with sparkling water (club soda, Topo Chico, or any sparkling water)

Garnish with pineapple leaf

