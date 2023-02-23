Charlotte FC season opener is this weekend We spoke with chief fan officer Shawn McIntosh about what fans can expect.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In just a few days, Bank of America Stadium will welcome back Charlotte FC fans for the home opener!

The season kicks off on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the New England Revolution.

Ahead of the start of the new season, we spoke with chief fan officer Shawn McIntosh about what fans can expect.

The Charlotte FC Home Opener is this weekend! Are you ready? The @CharlotteFC Chief Fan Officer, Shawn McIntosh joins us to share everything you need to know! @cherylbrayboy @CarolineHicksTV #Soccer #CLT pic.twitter.com/1HIaZcWubm — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) February 23, 2023

Watch the video above for what you need to know ahead of the new Charlotte FC season!

