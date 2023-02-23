Latest episode of ‘48 Hours’ solves one of America’s coldest cases

Newest episode of '48 Hours' solves one of America's coldest cases Rochester New York authorities say they’ve solved one of the America’s coldest cases.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Authorities in Rochester, N.Y. believe they’ve finally solved one of the coldest cases in America.

On Feb. 19, 1982, a man came home to find his wife dead in bed, with an axe stuck in her head. Their 3-year-old daughter was also at home, but was by herself and unharmed.

The case took is full of wild twists, with potentially fake admissions of guilt, a violent sexual predator who lived just a half-mile down the street, and a possible coverup that kept investigators guessing.

Erin Moriarty of the ‘48 Hours’ team will share the full story in the show’s next episode, which airs Saturday at 10 p.m. on CBS/WBTV, and streams beginning the next day on Paramount+.

