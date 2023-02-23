Nerdy Night Out: Ladies Who Rock is happening this weekend Nerdy Night Out is a monthly series presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This month’s rendition of Nerdy Night Out is coming up this weekend.

The monthly series presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts is like a college lecture, but with comedians and adult beverages.

Attendees will learn a little, laugh a lot, and hear some of the best storytellers and comedians in the Charlotte area.

This month’s program will feature storytellers Tiffany Bryant-Jackson, Jenny Kabool and Joni Deutsch, along with special guests from Charlotte Comedy Theater’s The Fuseboxes.

All in attendance must be 18 or older, and tickets, which include two drinks, are $25.

The show begins on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Carolina E-Sports Hub.

