Nerdy Night Out: Ladies Who Rock is happening this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This month’s rendition of Nerdy Night Out is coming up this weekend.
The monthly series presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts is like a college lecture, but with comedians and adult beverages.
Attendees will learn a little, laugh a lot, and hear some of the best storytellers and comedians in the Charlotte area.
This month’s program will feature storytellers Tiffany Bryant-Jackson, Jenny Kabool and Joni Deutsch, along with special guests from Charlotte Comedy Theater’s The Fuseboxes.
All in attendance must be 18 or older, and tickets, which include two drinks, are $25.
The show begins on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Carolina E-Sports Hub.
