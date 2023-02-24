Learning about stamp collecting with the Charlotte Philatelic Society The club meets the first Sunday of every month on CPCC’s campus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Stamp collecting is a classic pastime, and we invited an expert in to teach us more about it.

Art Keeter, president of the Charlotte Philatelic Society, joined the show to talk about what stamps you should collect, how to properly care for them, and how to get plugged into the stamp-collecting community.

He also brought in some tools that are worth having if you’re looking into collecting, and discussed some of the history that can be found in the tiny stick-on squares.

Charlotte Philatelic Society meetings are held the first Sunday of every month at 1:30 p.m. in the Overcash Building on CPCC’s campus. The group also holds a stamp expo each year.

To learn more about the club and how you can track down some cool stamps, listen to our full conversation above.

