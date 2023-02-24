NCIS to air 450th episode on WBTV this coming week

NCIS to air 450th episode on WBTV next week The iconic crime show will hit the milestone episode on Monday night at 9 p.m. on CBS/WBTV.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On Monday’s episode; “Unusual Suspects,” NCIS will investigate the death of a ride-share driver who was found dead after a car accident.

This week’s episode also happens to be a milestone edition for the iconic show, as it will become the 450th episode to hit airwaves.

Ahead of the milestone episode, two of the show’s stars sat down with QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy to discuss what the accomplishment means.

The show airs every Monday from 9-10 p.m. on CBS/WBTV.

