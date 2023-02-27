Celebrating National Tortilla Chip Day with Nacho Business food truck

Nacho Business food truck We had a belated celebration for National Tortilla Chip Day with the folks at Nacho Business food truck. (Source: WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Nacho Business is a food truck that operates in different areas of Charlotte.

The food truck’s top priority is to provide unique nachos that are sure to please everyone, and they do just that by serving a handful of flavorful, unique nachos.

These nachos use inspiration from cuisines from all over the world. Greek, Asian, and good ol’ southern barbecue are just a few of the nacho flavors you can experience with Nacho Business Food Truck.

These aren’t your typical nachos, although they do serve those too!

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy hung out with the folks at Nacho Business, who assembled two of their nacho dishes!

