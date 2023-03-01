Cabarrus County’s ‘Burger Madness’ returns through the end of the month

Learning to make the perfect burger ahead of cookout season The 'Burger Madness' competition has kicked off to find the best burger in Cabarrus County.

CONCORD, N.C. (QC Life) - The weather is warming up, and so is the competition in Cabarrus County, just in time for cookout season.

For the third year now, ‘Burger Madness’ is returning, pitting restaurants across the county against one another is search of the best burger.

Beginning Wednesday, and running through the end of the month, diners are invited to sample special limited-time burgers before voting for their favorite.

To talk a little more about the competition, and also to give us a preview of the delicious burgers rolling out this month, Chef Michael Bowling of Hot Box Next Level Kitchen and Chef Savannah Cossey of The Kitchen at Cabarrus Brewing joined the show.

You can learn more and see a couple of the burgers by watching our segment above.

