Checking out ‘Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds’ We’re stepping back in history to check out artwork that is larger than life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re stepping back in history to check out artwork that is larger than life.

“Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds” is now on full display at the Mint Museum in uptown Charlotte.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was there checking out dozens of Picasso’s landscape artwork.

Picasso's influence on Romare Bearden “Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds” is now on full display at the Mint Museum in uptown Charlotte.

Exploring 'Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds' The Picasso exhibit is on display now at the Mint Museum in Charlotte.

You may also like: Learning about stamp collecting with the Charlotte Philatelic Society

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.