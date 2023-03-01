Local musician honors Lisa Marie Presley with song written in her memory

Local musician honors Lisa Marie Presley with song in her memory Tim Hall and Buffalo Country composed the song following the singer's death.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local performer is gaining national attention for a song he wrote in memory of the late Lisa Marie Presley.

Presley, who passed away earlier this year, was buried at Graceland in January. One of the mourners in attendance was Tim Hall, a Charlotte-area musician.

Following her death, Hall and his band wrote ‘Lisa Marie’ in her honor. The song is gaining lots of traction in the community, and Hall has been asked to perform it for national audiences, including on CBS Saturday Morning and at the Opry.

Hall dropped by the QC Life studio to perform the new song.

