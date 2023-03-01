Zack's Burgers making its return at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery The original burger is coming back at OMB, using the classic recipe and the same exact ingredients.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Two Charlotte staples have teamed up to bring back an oldie but a goodie.

Driving the news: Starting today, the Zack’s Special burger will be available at OMB Monday through Friday.

Why it matters: The burger will be “instantly recognizable,” according to OMB founder John Marino, who is even using all the same food suppliers used by the owners of Zack’s, George and Elaine Demopoulos.

“We wanted to ensure we got everything right,” OMB corporate executive chef John Morey said in a press release, adding that he worked closely with the Demopouloses to perfect the burger.

Details: The burger is $11.50 and comes with fries.

Flashback: The popular South Boulevard burger joint closed in the summer of 2021 after 46 years in business, Axios’ Emma Way and Paige Hopkins wrote at the time.

Lines formed out the door hours after the closure was announced, much like the line that surrounded Price’s Chicken Coop two weeks earlier.

Zoom out: Zack’s was among the long-time local favorites that closed during the pandemic, including Price’s, Mr. K’s and Bill Spoon’s. Several other local spots have followed suit, despite North Carolina’s restaurant and bar industry rebounding to pre-pandemic levels.

Zoom in: 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for Charlotte’s oldest brewery. Last month, Axios’ Ashley Mahoney reported OMB broke ground on its second location, set to open in Ballantyne in 2024.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery brings back Zack’s Hamburgers with a new menu item (Axios Charlotte)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.