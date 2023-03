Beloved musical ‘Into the Woods’ coming to Charlotte in April Tom Gabbard, CEO of Blumenthal Performing Arts, joined QC Morning to talk more about this beloved production coming to the Queen City!

Direct from Broadway, the critically acclaimed production of “Into the Woods” is coming to the Charlotte stage.

It runs April 11 through April 16 at the Blumenthal Performing Arts.

