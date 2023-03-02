Spending time at the Daily Mews Cat Café

Maybe you’ve seen a few cats sneaking around your neighborhood but there are countless cats looking for good families.

Spending time at the Daily Mews Cat Café Thursday is International Rescue Cat Day!

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Thursday is International Rescue Cat Day!

Maybe you’ve seen a few cats sneaking around your neighborhood but there are countless cats looking for good families.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy spent time in the perfect place for animal lovers – The Daily Mews Cat Café!

Checking out the Daily Mews Cat Cafe QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy spent time in the perfect place for animal lovers – The Daily Mews Cat Café!

You may also like: Superheroes unite! Inaugural Superhero Stomp to benefit Levine Children’s Hospital

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC Morning