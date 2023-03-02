Spending time at the Daily Mews Cat Café Thursday is International Rescue Cat Day!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Thursday is International Rescue Cat Day!

Maybe you’ve seen a few cats sneaking around your neighborhood but there are countless cats looking for good families.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy spent time in the perfect place for animal lovers – The Daily Mews Cat Café!

We have some extra helpers today! We are live from The Daily Mews Cat Café for International Rescue Cat Day! So cute! @cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM #Cats #CLT pic.twitter.com/aiWxftzrRl — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) March 2, 2023

