Finding your perfect shade using color analysis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A trend that’s been around for ages but has recently picked back up on social media: Picking colors to bring out all of your best features.

You might have seen models being swatched with a variety of fabrics of different colors. Now, we’re bringing in the professionals to teach us all about the process of custom colors.

Katie Knoblach, Custom Color Analyst, joined us on QC@3 to tell us more.

The Power of Color:

Of all the principles of art COLOR is what the human eye sees first.

We can use color as a powerful tool to enhance or detract from our natural beauty.

What is Color Analysis?

Color analysis is the process of helping people find “mountaintop” colors that complement them based on their unique skin, hair, and eye coloring.

What Are The Benefits?

Knoblach says you will look younger, brighter, and perkier.

It makes shopping easy, eliminating 85-90% of items in the store based on color alone.

Saves money: Only invest your money in items that are ideal for you.

Over time you won’t have to look in your closet and feel like you don’t have anything to wear.

