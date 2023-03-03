Helping brides find the perfect dress without breaking the budget

Goodwill's 4th annual bridal pop-up shop is happening this weekend The pop-up sale is happening on Saturday at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Many girls dream of their wedding day from the decorations to the dress.

But with costs on the rise for what feels like everything, Goodwill of Southern Piedmont is helping local brides find a dress without breaking the budget.

Stacee Michelle, wardrobe stylist and fashion insider, joined us on QC@3 to talk about the 4th Annual Bridal Pop-up sale.

Goodwill’s fourth annual Bridal Pop-Up Sale is taking place Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus at 5301 Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte.

They’ll be selling hundreds of bridal gowns, special occasion dresses, and bridesmaid dresses in new or gently used condition.

