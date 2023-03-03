Local artist 'invading Charlotte' with creativity ahead of Toy Soldier Day Kellee Stall uses toy soldiers as a way to invite others to share their creativity in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Artist Kellee Stall is previewing Toy Soldier Day by inviting others to ‘invade’ Charlotte with creativity.

Stall, originally from Chicago, hosts show-and-tell events using creative prompts each week, and is also the co-founder of the Charlotte Conservatory Theatre.

Her theatre has a new production coming out later this month called “POTUS,” which runs from March 16-18 at the Booth Playhouse.

She and Charlotte is Creative’s Tim Miner joined the show to talk more about the meaning behind Stall’s toy soldiers, and also what you can expect from the upcoming play.

