Making Maw Maw’s cast-iron biscuits Spending time with family in the kitchen can stick with us for a lifetime.

Passing down family recipes can be a gift.

That’s just what chef and restaurant owner Chris Coleman did on Friday in the QC Kitchen. He shared his grandmother “Maw Maw” Marlene McDonald’s recipe for cast-iron biscuits.

McDonald is a two-time breast cancer warrior. Coleman is participating in Susan G. Komen’s Laugh for the Cure event as a “Pink Tie Guy.”

His goal is to raise $10,000 before March 31.

Here’s his recipe for Maw Maw’s cast-iron biscuits:

Ingredients:

1 1/2 heaping cups self-rising flour (use a 1/2 c measuring scoop, do not level)

1 stick butter, divided

1 - 1 1/2 c milk, as needed

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Wipe the cast-iron skillet clean of any excess grease, then use the stick of butter to coat the bottom and sides of the pan

Measure the flour into a large mixing bowl. Cut 1 T from butter, then use a box grater to shave the rest butter into the flour. Melt the remaining butter in the microwave and place to the side

Use your fingers in a pinching motion to “cut” the butter into the flour, making sure all the flour is hydrated

Add milk, 1 cup first, and stir gently into the flour with a large spoon, taking care not to overwork the dough. Dough should be very wet and shaggy, not smooth. If needed, add more milk, 1/4 c at a time

Using a large spoon, divide the dough by the scoop into the greased pan, “dropping” it in. Wet the back of the spoon, and press the biscuits flat. Brush the tops with the reserved melted butter. Bake at 425 for 14 to 18 minutes, or until the bottom is golden brown. Turn the broiler in the oven on high, then place the biscuits under the broiler for one to two minutes, until the top is golden brown and crunchy. Serve immediately

