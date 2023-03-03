Need a dress? A Princess Closet is helping all students get ready for dances A Princess Closet provides donated dresses to help everyone feel beautiful on their special night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - From homecoming to prom high school dances are an important part of most teen’s lives, but as many families know dressing for the even can get expensive.

That’s why Deneen Isles started A Princess Closet, an organization that helps ensure everyone who needs a dress for a dance has access to them --- for free.

“It all got started when I took my daughter to get a prom dress. I seen how expensive it was . So after she went to the prom I told her I would love to do something for a young lady as in helping her get a prom dress … So from that I wanted everything to be free. Because every young lady is a princess to me,” Isles said.

For those who want to help out you can find A Princess Closet online and on Facebook.

