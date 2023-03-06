MerleFest’ marks 35 years with 2023 edition MerleFest is just around the corner!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - MerleFest is just around the corner!

This year is making a special milestone - 35 years!

We know the celebration for music, food and arts and crafts runs April 27 through April 30

Ahead of the fun time, we spoke with festival director Wes Whitson about this year’s event.

Watch the video above for everything you need to know about MerleFest 2023.

