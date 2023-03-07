The Best of Charlotte Bridal Show coming to Camp North End Wedding season is in full swing, and brides and grooms are getting ready for the big day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Wedding season is in full swing, and brides and grooms are getting ready for the big day.

Maybe you’re invited to one, helping someone plan or planning your own. Whatever the case may be, there are so many things that go into the process.

The Best of Charlotte Bridal Show is happening next weekend, bringing together vendors for the big day all in one place.

It takes place on Sunday, March 19, from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Ford Building in Camp North End. Tickets are $10 plus tax for general admission, while VIP admission is $50 plus tax and it includes a swag bag.

Katie Greder, founder and CEO of Carolina Bride Guide, and Elle Wilson, owner of Elle + Co Design and Rentals, stopped by QC Morning for more on this big event.

