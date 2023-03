Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns for 2023 Parade chairman Rory Wall and vice chairman Michael Lenahan joined us on QC Morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte St Patrick’s Day Parade is back!

Keep your calendar marked for Saturday, March 11, 2023! The parade goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parade chairman Rory Wall and vice chairman Michael Lenahan joined us on QC Morning to talk more about the parade’s return. Watch the video above for all the details.

