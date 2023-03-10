14th annual Get Your Rear in Gear 5K raising money for colorectal cancer

14th annual Get Your Rear in Gear 5K happening this month Last year 1,200 people took part of the race and this year trends are showing a higher number than last.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The 14th annual ‘Get Your Rear in Gear’ 5k is happening on March 25 and will raise money for colorectal cancer patients.

So far the organization has funded $1.2 million in grants to local organizations and directly to patients fighting the cancer. Funds also go towards screening, education, and resources for patients, survivors, and caregivers.

Organizers said colorectal cancer is trending to soon be the deadliest cancer for people under the age of 50 and we are working on the local level to get as many people in front of doctors and screened so the disease can be caught at a treatable stage.

For more information about the race and the cause you can go to the Colon Cancer Coalition’s website.

