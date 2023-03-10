‘The Equalizer’ star Adam Goldberg previews the show’s latest episode

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A special guest took time to chat with the QC Life team ahead of the premier of his next television episode this weekend.

Adam Goldberg, an actor, director and producer, is currently starring as Harry Keshegian in the hit CBS drama ‘The Equalizer.’

Before the show airs its next episode this Sunday night, he stopped by to talk about it, giving a brief preview into a hate-crime investigation that the show will feature this week.

Prior to his role in “The Equalizer,” Goldberg has also starred in feature films including “Dazed and Confused,” “A Beautiful Mind,” and “Saving Private Ryan.”

