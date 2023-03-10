General Tire Redcrest Outdoor Sports Expo happening through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Earlier this week we told you how pro anglers were casting their lines in Lake Norman this week.
Not only have the events kicked off but there is also a big outdoor sports expo happening now.
The General Tire Redcrest Outdoor Sports Expo runs from March 10 through March 12, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at The Park Expo and Conference Center in Charlotte. Admission is free.
QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the expo checking out the booths.
We’re live from the @MajorLeagueFish Major League Fishing Tournament & Expo @TheParkExpoNC ! Thousands will be here for the boats, trucks & camping demos! 1 Pro Angler will win the $300,000 prize! #CLT #Fishing @cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM @Luv2telgoodnews pic.twitter.com/iE55InCy47— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) March 10, 2023
