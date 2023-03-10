General Tire Redcrest Outdoor Sports Expo happening through the weekend QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the expo checking out the booths.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Earlier this week we told you how pro anglers were casting their lines in Lake Norman this week.

Not only have the events kicked off but there is also a big outdoor sports expo happening now.

The General Tire Redcrest Outdoor Sports Expo runs from March 10 through March 12, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at The Park Expo and Conference Center in Charlotte. Admission is free.

Live fishing demos at sports expo

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the expo checking out the booths.

