Major League Fishing’s ‘Redcrest’ tournament underway at Lake Norman The top Bass Pro Tour anglers in the country have their lines in Lake Norman this week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The top Bass Pro Tour anglers in the country have their lines in Lake Norman this week.

Major League Fishing’s top event “Redcrest” started on Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

Their goal is to catch a very lucrative top prize. We caught up with Major League Fishing pro Andy Montgomery to help us learn more about the sport and the tournament.

Those who are interested can watch the anglers take off each day. Opening ceremonies take off from Blythe Landing at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

There is also the Redcrest Outdoor Sports Expo at The Park Expo and Conference Center Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. The event is free.

Sunday night you can watch as they crown this year’s champion and hand out that $300,000 check.

You may also like: ‘MerleFest’ marks 35 years with 2023 edition

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.